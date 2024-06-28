List of local city offices and facilities closed on 4th of July

(KXXV) — Several local government offices and city facilities will be closed for the 4th of July.
Here is a list of city offices that will be closed:
- Harker Heights city offices
- City of Waco offices
- The drive-thru water utility services office at 425 Franklin Avenue will be closed
- Water customers can pay their bill via phone or online
- Waco-McLennan Public Health
- All Waco-McLennan County Library locations
- Waco Transit
- City of Killeen offices
- The Family Recreation Center in Killeen
- The Lions Club Senior Center in Killeen
- City of Copperas Cove:
- All city facilities will be closed, including the solid waste transfer station
Modified trash collection for the week of July 1 to July 5:
Date Trash Collection Recycle, Brush & Bulk July 1, 2024 Areas 1 & 2 Area 1 July 2, 2024 Areas 3 & 4 Area 3 July 3, 2024 Areas 5 & 6 Area 5 July 4, 2024 Holiday Holiday July 5, 2024 Areas 7 & 8 Area 7
Trash schedules are also modified:
- Harker Heights:
- Trash service will run one day later after the holiday
- Ex: Thursday's trash routes will run on Friday, Friday's routes will run on Saturday
- Normal trash route schedules will resume the week of July 8
- City of Waco Solid Waste Services:
- Residents with a Thursday trash collection day will have their gray waste carts and green yard waste carts collected one day earlier, on Wednesday July 3
- Solid Waste offices, Cobbs Recyclling Center, and the Landfill will be closed on July 4
- City of Killeen:
- Thursday trash collection will run one day early, on Wednesday
- All solid waste facilities, including the recycling center, will be closed
FEMA's Disaster Recovery Center in Falls County will also be closed on the 4th of July.
The Family Aquatic Center and Long Branch Pool in Killeen will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.