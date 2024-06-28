List of local city offices and facilities closed on 4th of July

(KXXV) — Several local government offices and city facilities will be closed for the 4th of July.

Here is a list of city offices that will be closed:



Harker Heights city offices

City of Waco offices

The drive-thru water utility services office at 425 Franklin Avenue will be closed Water customers can pay their bill via phone or online

Waco-McLennan Public Health

All Waco-McLennan County Library locations

Waco Transit

City of Killeen offices

The Family Recreation Center in Killeen

The Lions Club Senior Center in Killeen

City of Copperas Cove:

All city facilities will be closed, including the solid waste transfer station Modified trash collection for the week of July 1 to July 5: Date

Trash Collection

Recycle, Brush & Bulk

July 1, 2024

Areas 1 & 2

Area 1

July 2, 2024

Areas 3 & 4

Area 3

July 3, 2024

Areas 5 & 6

Area 5

July 4, 2024

Holiday

Holiday

July 5, 2024

Areas 7 & 8

Area 7





Trash schedules are also modified:



Harker Heights:

Trash service will run one day later after the holiday Ex: Thursday's trash routes will run on Friday, Friday's routes will run on Saturday Normal trash route schedules will resume the week of July 8



City of Waco Solid Waste Services:

Residents with a Thursday trash collection day will have their gray waste carts and green yard waste carts collected one day earlier, on Wednesday July 3 Solid Waste offices, Cobbs Recyclling Center, and the Landfill will be closed on July 4

City of Killeen:

Thursday trash collection will run one day early, on Wednesday All solid waste facilities, including the recycling center, will be closed



FEMA's Disaster Recovery Center in Falls County will also be closed on the 4th of July.

The Family Aquatic Center and Long Branch Pool in Killeen will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.