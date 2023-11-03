Killeen veteran shares how adaptive sports help her battle PTSD

KILEEN, Texas — Central Texas is full of veterans who struggle with PTSD from their time in uniform.

There are many ways of coping with PTSD, and with Veterans Day right around the corner, 25 News Reporter Adam Schindler wanted to dive in and find out more about it.

Pamela Wiggins served in the Army from 1989 to 2009, and now struggles with PTSD.

”I’m on high alert all the time — I don’t like to be around a lot of crowds," Wiggins said.

"It’s just been very difficult.”

In 2017, her life changed when she found adaptive sports

”It helps me with my mental state. It helps me to be able to try and get back out into the world,” Wiggins said.

"To try not to be on guard all the time, and just to be able to relax and just enjoy life. It's part of my rehabilitation.”

The benefits of exercise for PTSD patients isn’t a new idea.

”For veterans with PTSD, exercise is a good option, because exercise can be done with very little equipment, or a lot of equipment and a lot of intensity,” said Director of the Department of Nursing at Texas A&M Central Texas, Dr. Amy Mersiovsky.

There's a reason that physical activity is helping with Wiggin’s mental state.

”Exercise increases the release of endorphins in the brain, which helps to increase mood to a good state,” Dr. Mersiovsky said.

For Wiggins, it also gives her a chance to help other veterans like her, while earning over 40 medals so far.

”It feels real good — it feels like I'm accomplishing something,” Wiggins said.

"It helps me to know that I can still do it, and to help other veterans who may be struggling PTSD or any other type of disability.”

Wiggins found adaptive sports through the Temple VA, who also offers other programs, like music therapy.

She says her goal now is to compete at least 10 times a year and never give up in her fight with PTSD.