Killeen residents concerned after burglary at local restaurant

$35,000 was stolen from Asian Buffet on February 1, 2025, and Killeen PD is investigating the case.

Two suspects were seen on security cameras taking the money from the cash register.

Burglary cases have increased by 154% in the last year. In January 2024, there were 22 reported cases, and in January 2025, there were 56.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The break-in occurred at Asian Buffet, a business that has served the community for 13 years. Surveillance footage shows two suspects stealing $35,000 in cash from the establishment.

Some Killeen residents said crime has increased in the area, calling for more police presence.

"It's getting worse and worse every day," Steve Richards, a Killeen resident said.

"I think this is a crazy situation, and we need more police in this area," James Cole, another Killeen resident said.

The restaurant’s manager declined to speak on camera but stated this was the first time the business had been targeted.

However, he said he has witnessed multiple burglaries at other firms in the same shopping center.

Crime statistics reflect a sharp increase in burglaries across Bell County. In January 2024, there were 22 reported burglaries. That number has surged to 56 in January 2025, marking a 154% increase.

Richards believes the crime surge indicates more significant issues in the area.

"It seems like Bell County is getting worse and worse every day. This new generation doesn’t seem to care what they built, and they just tore it down in a heartbeat," he said.

As burglary numbers rise, some residents become increasingly concerned about safety.

"Do you worry for your safety, and how do you think this burglary can impact you?" one resident asked Richards.

"I can take care of myself, but I can definitely see how people can be scared of going out," Richards responded.

The Killeen Police Department is actively investigating the case and urging the community to provide any information. Authorities say those who provide tips may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Killeen PD or Bell County Crime Stoppers.