Killeen Rancier project to fix troubled road conditions

Juan Figueroa has lived in Killeen for 50 years.

The Puerto Rico native has owned a mechanic and car detailing shop for 15 months.

He set up shop on Rancier Avenue because thousands of vehicles passed through the street daily.

But like many businesses on this street, they'll have to endure some growing pains caused by road construction.

"The streets here are dreadful— but now that they're planning on doing some road work, it means less business for us," said Figueroa.

The City of Killeen, in conjunction with TxDot, has been working on this renovation plan all year as part of its 2040 comprehensive plan.

The plan will cost a total of $7 million, with $2 million going to the contractor. The city will contribute $5 million, while TxDot will cover the remaining $2 million.

"The proposed improvements include construction of medians, turn lanes, and reduced through lanes; bike lanes, on-street parking, and continuous sidewalks along the length of Rancier Avenue," said a TxDot statement.

Take a look at this simulation from TxDot -- it shows the current issues on the street.

TxDot

Now check this out—this is the proposed simulated plan for how TxDot and the city hope the renovations will improve traffic flow.

TxDot

The plan will also address some potholes, cracks, and eye sores.

"I think it's a great plan, but my concern is how I will sell and how other people will sell," Figueroa said.

Juan has already put his plan in place once the closures happen.

Figueroa will create signs for his business that'll detour incoming customers.

"I am a fan of progress, but I wish there were better communication between the owners here," Figueroa said.