Killeen Police investigating motorcycle fatality on Watercrest Drive

The Killeen Police Department are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist on Friday.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Killeen police said they responded a report of a crash involving three vehicles at the intersection of Watercrest Drive and Bachelor Button Boulevard.

Police said their initial investigation showed them that a silver 2022 Chevrolet pickup truck had stopped inside the westbound lane on Watercrest. They said the pickup was preparing to turn southbound on Bachelor Button and was waiting for eastbound traffic to clear.

Then a second vehicle—a white 2018 Chevrolet SUV also traveling westbound—struck the rear of the pickup truck, forcing it into the eastbound lane, according to investigators.

Police said a red and black 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle—occupied by two—traveling eastbound on Watercrest then struck the pickup. The impact caused the passenger of the motorcycle to be thrown over the pickup and into the roadway.

Both drivers of the pickup truck and SUV reported injuries and were taken to Advent Hospital by emergency services and have since been treated and released, authorities said.

Police said driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.

The passenger of the motorcycle was identified by authorities as 34-year-old Jessikah Richardson. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 6:20 p.m.

The Killeen Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation and no other information will be released at this time.