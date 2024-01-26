Killeen police have identified a suspect in a 2022 murder case

KILLEEN, Texas — Detectives with Killeen's Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit have identified a suspect in the 2022 murder case of Joe Sidney Williams.

The suspect, 38-year-old Demetris Tyrone Prier, has been charged by authorities in the murder case.

Prier is currently in the Bell County Jail on unrelated charges, police said.

On January 19, 2024, detectives said they received a complaint for a murder charge against Prier. After receiving this complaint, Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson issued his arrest warrant.

Prier's bond has been set at $500,000 after being arraigned by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

On June 24, 2022, officers responded to the 1800 block of N. 4th Street around 2:50 a.m. on a report of a gunshot victim.

55-year-old Joe Sidney Williams was found by responding officers, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Williams later died from his injuries after being in the hospital for 40 days.