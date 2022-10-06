Killeen police: Shooting victim dies after 40 days in hospital

KILLEEN, Texas — A Central Texas man is dead after spending 40 days in the hospital, police said.

At 2:30 a.m. on Friday, June 24, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of North 4th Street on reports of a gunshot victim, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located Joe Sidney Williams Junior, 55, with an apparent gunshot wound.

Killeen police said immediate life-saving measures were performed on Williams until paramedics arrived.

Officials said Williams was then transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

Williams would later succumb to his injuries on August 3, 2022.

He was declared dead at the hospital by Justice of the Peace Theodore Duffield.

Officials said an autopsy was then ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Williams's death was ruled a murder after said autopsy was received by their Robbery-Homicide Unit.

Anyone who may have seen anything or has information about the murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Killeen police said this is the 15th homicide investigation this year.