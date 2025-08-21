Killeen Police announce arrest of 16-year-old for murder who was hiding out in Chicago

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department announced the arrest of a 16-year-old suspect in connection to an April murder.

KPD says on Monday, July 21, the 16-year-old suspect in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kaisen Amere Simmons was found hiding in Chicago. That's where he was arrested for the outstanding court order charging him with murder.

He's been extradited back to Texas and is now awaiting trial.

KPD says it's thankful to the U.S. Marshals Service - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, as well as the U.S. Marshals Service in Chicago for their assistance in this apprehension.

The name of the juvenile suspect will not be released and no other information will be released at this time.