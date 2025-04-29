Killeen Police investigate deadly shooting of 21-year-old man

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a 21-year-old man following a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a call at around 1:26 a.m. in the 5000 block of Morning Star Lane and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency responders with the Killeen Fire Department began life-saving efforts before transporting the victim to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Kaizen Amere Simmons.

According to an initial investigation, the suspect was inside a car and meeting someone in the street when the shooting happened. Officials have not released further details regarding potential suspects or a motive.

The case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Killeen Police Department orCrime Stoppers.

