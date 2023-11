LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — The boil water notice for the Kempner Water Supply system has now been lifted, the company announced on Friday.

The notice went into effect on Oct. 30 following a crack in the main transmission line that has since been repaired.

The company said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality gave Kempner Water Supply the all-clear after laboratory results indicated the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Nov. 3