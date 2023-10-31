‘It's always something’: Residents frustrated after cracked pipe leaves many Kempner homes without water

KEMPNER, Texas — A crack in a main transmission line is to blame for many people in Kempner being without water on Tuesday morning.

"The pipe has been there for 40 years so it's an ancient pipe," Kempner Water Supply Manager Bruce Sorenson told 25 News.

"The pipe is still in good condition but it's just that one location where the arv valve broke off."

The water company had to drain the pipe to replace that section and while they tried work quickly to bring it back, they wanted to remind people the water wouldn't be safe to consume right away.

"Right now we are under a boil water notice, a system wide boil water notice until after we get the repair done and can flush some lines," he said.

"That boil water notice will remain in effect for about a day or two until we can get everything cleared up."

For Kempner Water Supply customer Ilonka Margis, this is a frustrating situation.

"It's always something," she said. "It's a running joke in our family. We send each other alerts like oh look it's the news of the day."

Margis said she's dealt with boil water notices, restrictions or not having water at all what feels like constantly since she's moved to Lampasas County, and it's been really tough on her and her many animals.

"The problem is that having livestock, you need a lot more water," Margis said.

"Not only do we have to make sure we have any water at all, but also when there is a boil notice, I do boil water for the horses and have to bring it down here in a bucket."

Her biggest concern is the cost she's paying for her water, then the additional cost she has to spend on jugs of water when she can't use what comes from her tap.

"I don't feel that living here I should not be concerned or worried about having water at all or having water that's drinkable or healthy for you," she said. "This shouldn't be happening, not in this day and age."

As residents air their frustrations, the water company said they're working fast to get everything back on track. They expected to have the water flowing again by Tuesday night.