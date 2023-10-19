'Its just not looking good': Belton woman diagnosed with Colon cancer at 32

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Tanesha Williams is taking care of her sisters 3-year-old daughter while she’s in the hospital. 33-year-old Teosha Williams is battling Stage 4 colon cancer.

“How can it get this far, with her being in the hospital and we just, it’s shocking — we don’t understand,” Tanesha said.

Teosha’s dad visits Teosha at Baylor Scott and White in Temple. He said he never expected for this to happen to his daughter at such a young age.

“Finding out that it was Stage 4 you know a year ago, and we just knew there was going to be a fight, a fight to make things right,” Raymond Williams said.

The unexpected diagnosis came after Teosha was having stomach pain and began to feel faint. Since then her chemo treatment was unsuccessful, and the cancer spread to her liver.

“I’m trying to stay strong for her and my niece," Tanesha said.

"I’ve dealt with it in my own way. Its just not looking good."

During the trips back on forth to the hospital for the past year, Tanesha has spent lots of time in prayer.

“Praying for a miracle that God can turn this around. She’s too young and I don’t want to lose my sister. She was telling us you know, she don’t want to leave us,” she said.

Teosha’s fight is for more than just herself.

“She has a daughter that see’s her mother but doesn’t really know what’s going on, it just breaks our heart.”

As the Williams family stands behind Teosha, they say they’re relying on faith to pull them through.

“We are strong believers in God, and we know that he has the last say so.”

A Benefit for Teosha will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11th at 2205 Curtis B. Elliot Drive in Temple.

All money will help the family with medical bills and expenses. For more information you can contact Tanesha at 254-444-0471.

To donate through Cashapp: $RRW74