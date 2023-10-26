'It’s going to take a village to raise her': Mother lost battle with colon cancer, left daughter behind

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A heartbreaking update for a family in Belton — last week we told you about a 33-year-old woman battling Stage 4 colon cancer. She passed away Sunday.

Teosha Williams died after a year long battle against colon cancer. Talking with Teosha’s family was really difficult and emotional because now, her daughter has to grow up without a mom.

“It’s going to take a village to raise her. We’re all going to pitch in and do what we have to do for her, “ Tanesha said.

Tanesha Johnson is talking about her 3-year-old niece Aiyana Williams. Who is now left without a mother.

The 33-year-old’s family is making funeral preparations.

“Its just a whole lot of emptiness I feel without her, without her and being gone,” Tanesha said.

Tanesha says she lost her best friend, her go-to, the sister she would spend endless hours chatting with on the phone.

“To not be able to pick up the phone and call her anymore, that’s something that’s still not registering to me."

Teosha’s brother, Ramone is also having hard time realizing, he now has to spend life without his big sister.

“Since the day we found out she died, it’s been like a dream to me, it doesn’t feel real,” he said.

It’s a reality that came too soon.

“We were gonna raise the money to take her to Houston to take her to MD Anderson,” Tanesha said.

Tanesha set up a fundraiser to help with treatment costs, but now, they are raising money for a funeral — anything left over will go to Aiyana.

“We're going to put that up for her, so she can go to college, and do everything that her mommy had dreamed for her to do,” she said.

Both Tanesha and Ramone will now stand by Aiyana keep her mom’s spirit alive.

“Even though her mom is now gone, I’m going to always be there for her no matter what. That's my girl,” Tanesha said.

The fundraiser for Teosha will be Saturday in Downtown Belton at Yettie Polk Park. If you’d like to help the Williams family, you can donate here.