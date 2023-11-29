'It's an invasion of my privacy': Law enforcement warns about new iPhone update

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — The newest Apple update is giving its users an easier way to share contacts with a feature that activates in seconds — but law enforcement says it's a safety concern.

"If I'd known it in the beginning, I wouldn't have done the update," Phil Moore said.

Moore has been an iPhone user for more than 10 years, so Apple updates aren't new to him, but he wishes he knew a little more about the iOS17 update.

"To me, it's an invasion of my privacy without me knowing it."

The iOS17 update was released in early November. One feature with the new software allows for easier contact sharing, but it has law enforcement warning Apple users.

"It could be your address, could be your work address, could be your work phone — a lot of information," Beveridge said.

"Your contact just goes to that other person and now they can do whatever with it."

Beveridge is the Constable with Coryell County Precinct One, and says it's a safety concern for children.

"If your contact information for your child is set up in their phone as their home address, maybe as their school, that's a lot of dangerous information for someone to have that isn't a parent or someone that cares about that kid,” he said.

Moore tells 25 News that the sharing feature scares him, and worries about how it affects him and his grandchildren.

"Our children are kind of protective of the kids, on trying to make sure that certain things don't happen, and make sure they can access certain things," Moore said.

"I guarantee you not every parent or grandparent is out there looking out for their kids like that."

To turn off the feature, go to "Settings", "General", "Airdrop", and turn off the "Bring Devices Together" option.