'It's about the joy,' Temple to host 78th annual Christmas parade

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

113 floats will be at the parade.

The parade starts at 6:20 P.M., and there are some road closures, which are listed at the bottom of the article.

A Temple couple has been building a parade float for the last 20 years, this year, with a Disney theme.

But nostalgia from the heart keeps the couple coming back year after year.

"The joy that you see in the children’s eyes, the people's eyes as you’re going down the parade route while people are cheering about the season, and that’s really what it’s all about," said Melanie Zavodny, a long-time parade volunteer.

Zavodny’s float is one of more than 100 floats going down Adams Avenue Monday evening for the 78 annual Christmas parade.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

The excitement, anticipation, and joy are in the air— just ask Temple Spokesperson Emelie Palma. "The second we launched applications for the parade floats, they filled out, so everyone is super excited to enter the parade and give back to the community," Palma said.

Get this: Many entries are from middle and high schools, but many come from local businesses.

It's some work. It takes a lot of planning, muscle work, and labor."

But if it's one thing that keeps on bringing back the joy-filled Melanie.

"Christmas is just a beautiful season, and we're so excited to be a part of it," Zavodny said.

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE CITY

WHEN: Monday, December 2, 2024

• 6:30 p.m. Christmas Parade Begins

• 7:20 p.m. Santa begins his arrival down W. Adams Ave.

WHERE: The parade will begin at the intersection of E. Adams Avenue and N. 8th St., moving westward along Adams Avenue, and conclude at Temple High School, located at 415 N. 31st St.

Spectators can enjoy street-side viewing along the entire route, with seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Arrive early to secure a great view, and feel free to bring any seating essentials for comfort during the event.

ROAD CLOSURES: Road closures are scheduled for the event.

• 4:00 p.m.

– N. 8th St. will be closed from Adams Ave. to Garfield St.

• 4:00 p.m. – N. 6th St. will be closed from Adams Ave. to Calhoun Ave.

• 5:30 p.m. – E. Adams Ave. will be closed from N. 8th St. to N. 23rd St.

All roads will reopen immediately following the parade. Detours will be implemented, and access will be maintained for residents and businesses. Drivers are encouraged to use caution and follow all traffic control signage.

PARKING: Free parking is available at the City Hall parking lot and various locations in Downtown Temple, including Santa Fe Plaza, 1st Street Parking Garage, and non-parade route street parking.

HOLLY JOLLY: The parade is one of many events in “Holly Jolly’s” month-long celebration,

adding even more holiday spirit and joy to Temple this season. Mark your calendars for the next event in the series, and come out as the city starts a new Temple holiday tradition. Other “Holly Jolly" events include:

• Christmas on the Plaza on November 30

• Kringle Krawl on December 6

• Jingle Jam on December 6

• Santa at the Depot on December 7

• Plaza Picture Show on December 13

• Santa Paws on December 14

• Santa’s Send-Off on December 21