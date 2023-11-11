'It is scary': Parents, police respond to Midway Middle School student hit by bus

HEWITT, Texas — A Midway Middle School student is recovering after being hit by a school bus Friday morning.

Parents and police are responding to the incident.

Parents Steven and Tara Mitchell have three children. One of their children walks through the intersection of Regal Road and Hewitt Drive to get to Midway Middle School.

This is the same area a student was hit Friday by a school bus.

The couple says they tell their children to always walk in groups on the way to school.

"It is scary. I think it’ll stay the same as along as they’re going with a group and not by themselves. We’re still OK with that," Tara Mitchell said.

"If there ever comes a time when they can’t go with a group, we’re definitely going to be taking them or picking them up.”

When their children get home from school on Friday, they're having a conversation with them about the potential dangers for pedestrians on the road.

"Go over those rules again, and seeing how they feel about it and if they feel safe, and making sure that they’re looking out and just paying attention."

"Be more aware of your surroundings," Steven Mitchell said.

“Overall, I think that people just need to slow down in the school zones," Tara Mitchell said.

"That’s a big problem — pay attention, you know, if not on the regular streets, which you’re supposed to be paying attention to, but definitely around the school zones. It’s not worth losing a kid."

Hewitt Assistant Police Chief, Heath Vanick, tells 25 News they are investigating.

Vanick includes reviewing the bus's video footage and going over witness statements to figure out if anything criminal happened.

He says school officials are being cooperative in the investigation — Vanick also tells 25 News that they expect to know more in the coming days.

Assistant Chief Vanick is encouraging drivers to be more careful and vigilant when driving through school zones.