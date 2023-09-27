'It almost looked like a horror movie': Bell County businesses recovering after storm

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County residents are picking up the pieces from Sunday night's storm.

One small business and a non-profit in Ratibor saw some extensive damage to their buildings from the heavy winds.

“It almost looked like a horror movie," Edwin Pechal said.

"I just never expected anything like this."

Edwin and Judy Pechal are the owners of Ratibor Country Grill. After the storm on Sunday night, they found their roof gone and part of their ceiling caved in.

“It was just 20 years of our lives just gone like that," Edwin said.

"That’s what makes it tough."

Right down the road, local non-profit, Tiny Hooves Rescue, saw some strong winds as well — and they even lost their barn.

“It’s okay babies, you’re okay,” Shelbe Michalewicz said.

The scared voice belonged to Shelby Michalewicz, founder of Tiny Hooves Rescue. She says she was terrified as soon as she knew that the animals were in the barn.

“I knew that if they were to get out, I might not see them again," Michalewicz.

"It was really sad for me."

Immediately after the storm, Michalewicz was able to account for all 200 of their animals.

The Pechal's are planning to start fresh.

“We plan on repainting — putting a fresh coat of paint on everythin," Edwin said.

"It's going to take a while, but it’ll come together."

The Pechal's hope to reopen Ratibor Country Grill within the next two months.

For anyone who would like to help with the Tiny Hooves Recovery efforts, click here.