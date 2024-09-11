Zero Tolerance Coalition introduces new fitness activities at Bob Jones Park

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — Zero Tolerance Coalition recently funded a walking trail and fitness area in Hearne for neighbors to prioritize their mental and physical health.



The fitness area is located at Bob Jones Park.

The walking trail is located at the Hearne School Park.

The fitness area had lights installed recently, making it open 24 hours a day.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"The Hearne Eagles Walking Path is the name of it," Zero Tolerance coalition coordinator, Mona Carroll said.

The Zero Tolerance Coalition program recently completed some new projects.

"You can come out and take a walk and enjoy the scenic area, enjoy the quiet and just be able to just kind of walk and work out," Carroll said.

These new activities include a walking trail, and a fitness area.

"The fitness area was something that we feel that was really, really needed," Carroll said.

"There's no workout equipment anywhere in the city here."

The goal is to help keep neighbors active.

"Health and well-being, it's the essentials of life," Carroll said.

"You come out here and you have testimony all the time with someone with their health, it just really makes you feel good to know that you had something to do with that," she said.

Studies show you should get 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week or 30 minutes daily, five days a week.

For neighbors like Lamarquin McGrew, that's a walk in the park, who tells 15News he spends most of his week at the fitness area.

"I come up here five days a week, sometimes six days a week, I actually think the machines get tired of me from being up here so much," Hearne resident, Lamarquin McGrew said.

And tells15News when he found out he was diabetic 12 years ago, his health became a priority.

"I'm one person, I have diabetes, so I like to come over here and exercise for my health."

"Coming over here, sweating, get my body used to working out and things like that has done my body a great deal over here at this fitness center," he said.

McGrew tells15News he appreciates Mona Carroll and Zero Tolerance for looking out for the neighbors in Hearne.

"Y'all didn't have to do that, but y'all were thinking about the community and I appreciate y'all," he said.