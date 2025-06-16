'You just feel empty': Franklin family speaks out after home burglary

FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — A local family in Franklin is recovering after a recent break-in has impacted their sense of security.



Some thieves broke into Kristie Grubbs's garage — stealing more than $20,000 worth of tools and equipment, including power tools, an air compressor, and a brand new 2025 Polaris.

The thieves also smashed a window to the children's bedroom, but the family's security camera caught the intruder on video, scaring them off before more damage was done.

The Gunselmans are offering a $ 1,000 reward for any information that leads to the capture of the person responsible.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"When we discovered that it was gone, I mean, you just feel empty, just the shock, fear, anxiety over them taking your items that you worked so hard for," said Kristie Grubbs' sister, Delanna Gunselman.

A recent burglary shattered the sense of security for Kristie Grubbs and her family.

Kristie Grubbs Security footage of the suspect that stole tools and equipment from Kristie Grubbs and her family.

Delanna Gunselman — Kristie’s sister — tells 15 ABC some thieves broke into their garage, stealing more than $20,000 worth of tools and equipment.

"The 2025 Polaris was right here in our garage. This is where it was stolen from, and then over here we did have air compressor and power tools and there were also some tools located on the Polaris that had been out during the day for working on the farm. So, that's this area that they did break into."

Ezekiel Ramirez Delanna Gunselman — Kristie’s sister — shares what exactly happened the night of the robbery with 15 ABC.

But the intruders didn't stop there.

"One of the intruders, intruder or an intruders, took a sledgehammer to this window, which is our children's bedroom window," Gunselman said.

Ezekiel Ramirez The window that the suspects smashed with a sledgehammer.

Thankfully, the family's security system kicked in, catching a glimpse of the suspect and scaring them off.

"The flash had strobed, and we think that startled them and caused them to retreat," Gunselman said.

Ezekiel Ramirez The security camera that catches the suspects on their home porch.

Gunselman tells 15 ABC this experience has left her and her family shaken, but determined to speak out.

"They shouldn't go around violating people like this and stealing our stuff that we work very hard for."

Kristie Grubbs A close-up of the suspect from the security footage.

"We need to get them off of our streets and out of here so we can protect everybody in the community," she said.

15 ABC asked Gunselman if she had any message she would like to say to the suspects who committed this crime.

Ezekiel Ramirez Delanna Gunselman shares her thoughts about the robbery with 15 ABC.

"That you will get caught. Eventually, your sins are going to find you out. It may be today or tomorrow, but the Franklin community is going to find you."