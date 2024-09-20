'You have a purpose': Local author inspires others to write their own story

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — One local author is helping interested writers turn the page on their future. She’s sharing her story on how she first started to put pen to paper.



Kennisha Griffin has been writing stories for more than 30 years, but 17 years ago she started writing her first book.

Griffin decided to write about her personal struggles of sexual assault, abuse and miscarriages so they could be a way to inspire others to share their stories.

Griffin’s latest book, Nattie and Zoe, is about her two daughters. It will available for purchase October 22nd

“I’ve always wanted my story to be one of resilience, that it doesn’t matter what obstacles you face,” said Kennisha Griffin.

For 42 years Kennisha Griffin has been writing her own story.

“I’ve been writing since I was a kid,” said Griffin.

But it all started when she got pregnant with her eldest son 17 years ago. She was on bed rest and needed something to fill her time.

“I decided to dive into book writing,” she said.

It was then she decided her struggles of sexual assault, abuse, and miscarriages would be a way to inspire others.

“I have a past filled with a lot of painful, really hard experiences that very much so could have been massive setbacks, it was therapeutic for me and good for me to write it out, but it also helped other women who were going through that challenge too,” she said.

Now the mom of 7 spends her time teaching writing classes at McLennan Community College and Griffin also founded her publishing company, Create and Blossom to continue sharing our communities’ stories.

“You have a purpose being here, and that purpose really is to help other people, (butted) I get to help other people in this way. I'm super blessed,” she said.

But that’s just one page in her book, she’s got big ideas for her next chapter.

“I would love to be Waco’s publisher. I want to be Waco’s publisher with my own print shop, and where everyone can just get everything they need here,” said Griffin.

Griffin’s latest book, 'Nattie and Zoe: The Best Adventure Award' is a book about her two daughters. Nattie and Zoe are sisters who love different things. While one sister enjoys wearing cowgirl boots and interacting with animals, the other sister prefers princess dresses and makeup. In a spirited game to uncover the most interesting items, they compete for The Best Adventure Award.

It will available for purchase October 22. Griffin will be doing a book reading November 9th at Barnes and Noble in Waco. If you’re wanting to learn more on how you can start writing your own book, you can reach out to Griffin here.



