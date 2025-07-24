Williams/Ledger Elementary closed for start of upcoming school year for Copperas Cove ISD students

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Copperas Cove ISD's J.L. Williams/Lovett Ledger Elementary school will be closed for the start of the 2025-2026 school year due to storm and flood damage inside the building, according to the district.

"Due to significant storm damage and flooding inside the WLE building, we will not be able to start the year on the Williams/Ledger campus. While we know this is unexpected, please know that the safety and well-being of students and staff is our top priority."

In an internal district email sent out to families and posted on the Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary PTO Facebook page, the district said the building is not yet safe to reopen and that it is temporarily relocating students and staff as repairs are made.

Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd and 3rd grade students will go to Fairview/Jewell Elementary.

4th and 5th grades and self-contained classes will attend Martin Walker Elementary.

The email said each class will still be taught by their Williams/Ledger teacher, just at a different school and classroom.

The district said it's working hard to ensure the transition is as smooth and consistent as possible.