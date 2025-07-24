Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Williams/Ledger Elementary closed for start of upcoming school year for Copperas Cove ISD students

Due to repairs being made from storm, flood damage, kindergarten through 5th grade students will be relocated to different campuses
Williams Ledger Elementary.png
Copperas Cove ISD
Williams Ledger Elementary.png
Posted

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Copperas Cove ISD's J.L. Williams/Lovett Ledger Elementary school will be closed for the start of the 2025-2026 school year due to storm and flood damage inside the building, according to the district.

"Due to significant storm damage and flooding inside the WLE building, we will not be able to start the year on the Williams/Ledger campus. While we know this is unexpected, please know that the safety and well-being of students and staff is our top priority."

In an internal district email sent out to families and posted on the Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary PTO Facebook page, the district said the building is not yet safe to reopen and that it is temporarily relocating students and staff as repairs are made.

Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd and 3rd grade students will go to Fairview/Jewell Elementary.

4th and 5th grades and self-contained classes will attend Martin Walker Elementary.

The email said each class will still be taught by their Williams/Ledger teacher, just at a different school and classroom.

The district said it's working hard to ensure the transition is as smooth and consistent as possible.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood