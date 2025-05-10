Will Texas ban social media for kids? Neighbors in Brazos County react

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — For most teens today, scrolling through Tik Tok or Instagram is an everyday thing, but if some Texas Lawmakers get their way — you'll have to be at least 18-years-old to be on social media.



Frisco State Rep. Jared Patterson filed House Bill 186, which would require any social media user to verify their age.

Patterson believes House Bill 186 will allow 'kids to be kids again' and refers to social media as the 'modern day cigarette'.

House Bill 186 has already passed in the House but would need to pass through the Senate by June 2 to become law.

"I think social media is probably one of the number one destruction of society and how it's just separated us completely. I wish honestly, it could go away completely, if I had the choice," College Station resident Hayden Larson said.

Turns out, Larson feels the same way as some state lawmakers, who are looking to ban Texans under 18-years-old from using social media.

"I don't always think it's healthy, but I will say that I do think it's a part of growing up. I think it's a part of life," College Station resident Blake DeCastro said.

"Social media has been such a big part of everyone's lives since it was created, so I feel like it's kind of gotten out of hand, especially with all these platforms and how like open everything is," College Station resident Nicolas Corredor said.

"No eight or nine-year-old should have any social media at all whatsoever, I feel like," College Station resident Samuel Kilgore said.

While some of our neighbors believe this is a much-needed change.

"I feel like after a while it's going to be received with open arms just because like they'll realize, 'hey, there's more important things than just being on your phone," Corredor said.

Others believe this would create more problems than solutions.

"It's almost like you're not really going to be able to solve the problem. I think it's too big of an issue right now," DeCastro said.

15 ABC asked DeCastro if he feels like this bill will cause more damage to neighbors in our community:

"Absolutely. Absolutely. At this point in time, I think that we're in a digital age where kids actually need to stay connected."

"I don't necessarily think that it's up to the state to tell us as consumers what it is that our children can and can't look at," he said.