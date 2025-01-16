Whitney ISD proposes 4 day school week to address teacher shortages

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Whitney ISD Board of Trustees is exploring a shift to a four-day school week for the 2025-26 academic year to address ongoing teacher recruitment and retention challenges.

The district presented the proposal during Monday night’s board meeting, citing a sharp decline in teacher applicants and difficulties competing with regional salary averages.

According to district officials, Whitney ISD teacher salaries are approximately $2,000 below the Region 12 average, and the district has had at least one position remain unfilled for over a year due to a lack of applicants.

Teacher shortages statewide have led to increased uncertified hires, often lacking critical training and classroom experience.

Whitney, the ISD Superintendent, expressed concern about supporting these teachers effectively, given the district’s current resources.

Under the proposed plan, Mondays would be designated as the “off” day for students.

This schedule would allow teachers more time for lesson planning and administrative tasks while providing opportunities for professional development.

“Our goal is to give teachers the time and resources they need to succeed while maintaining high-quality instruction for students,” the superintendent said.

The district acknowledged concerns about reduced instructional time and childcare needs.

Officials said the number of instructional days under the proposed schedule would decrease less than some might expect, and a draft calendar for the 2025-26 school year is available for review. However, Whitney ISD will not provide childcare on Mondays.

The Whitney ISD Board of Trustees will continue discussions and plans to vote on the proposal during its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 10, 2025, at 6 p.m. in the WISD Board Room.