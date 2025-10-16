WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Since the start of this month's federal government shutdown, many viewers have reached out to 25 News asking questions regarding congressional pay as millions of people are facing uncertainties about their next pay check — to show solidarity with those fellow Americans. And many of Texas' congressional members have requested to have their congressional pays withheld.

Watch the full story here:

Which U.S. congress members from Texas decided not to get paid during the government shutdown?

Reports show that on average each member of Congress earns around $174K a year.

25 News' Bobby Poitevint contacted all active U.S. Congress members from Texas’ 38 congressional districts — excluding the 18th district where the seat is vacated after the death of State Representative Sylvester Turner earlier this year.

Through countless phone calls and emails, 25 News found out that at least seven republicans and three democrats have asked to have their congressional pays withheld during the federal government shutdown.

Republicans:

Rep. John Carter

Rep. Nathaniel Moran

Rep. Keith Self

Rep. Lance Gooden

Rep. Morgan Luttrell

Rep. Michael McCaul

Rep. Randy Weber

Democrats:

Rep. Al Green

Rep. Veronica Escobar

Rep. Julie Johnson

“I don’t think members of Congress should be paid while others are having to suffer the loss of income. I think we should suffer equally" said Rep. Green during a press conference.

Waco’s U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions is the only congressional member from Texas that confirmed with 25 News that he has not requested to have his pay withheld.

His office confirming those details with 25 News' Bobby Poitevint and 25 News' Madison Myers at least twice since the start of the shutdown.

He points to “statute and law” that provides safeguards for congressional pay even during federal government shutdowns.

Some of those protections are:



The 27th Amendment

Article 1, Section 6 in the U.S. Constitution

The Permanent Appropriations Act enacted in 1983

Rep. Sessions shared some thoughts with our Madison Myers last week on the matter.

During that interview, he said, “we’re essential to the system and it needs to keep going and yet our employees aren’t and so I do understand the argument.”

This now leaves it unknown if 26 of the Texas congressional members are collecting a paycheck or not during the federal government shutdown right now.

Follow Bobby on social media!