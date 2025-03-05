Congressman and former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner dies

TEXAS (KXXV) — U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner, a former Houston mayor, state legislator and institution in Houston Democratic politics, died Tuesday evening. He was 70.

Turner's death comes two months into his first term representing Texas’ 18th Congressional District, the seat long occupied by his political ally, former U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who also died in office last year amid a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Turner said in 2022 that he had secretly been recovering from bone cancer. Last summer, as he was seeking the nomination for Jackson Lee's seat, Turner said he was now cancer-free.

Before joining Congress, Turner served as Houston mayor from 2016 to 2024. He served for nearly 27 years in the Texas House.

Gov. Greg Abbott can call a special election to fill Turner's congressional seat for the rest of his term. State law does not specify a deadline to call a special election, but if it is called the election is required to happen within two months of the announcement.

Turner's death comes at a critical time in Congress. House Republicans have few votes to spare as they look to advance Trump's agenda, including extending his 2017 tax cuts. With Turner's safely Democratic seat vacant, Republicans now control 218 seats to Democrats' 214 — an extra vote of breathing room in the narrowly divided chamber.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire, Turner's successor, confirmed the news at Wednesday's Houston City Council meeting. Turner was working in Washington, D.C., and was taken to a hospital, where he died, Whitmire said.

"This comes as a shock to everyone," Whitmire said. "I would ask Houstonians to come together, pray for his family, join us in celebrating this remarkable public servant. Celebrate his life, which we will be doing."

Whitmire, who has recently clashed with Turner over several political and policy issues, said he and Turner were very close and had "been together in good times and bad times." The two overlapped in the Texas Legislature — Whitmire in the Senate, Turner in the House — for Turner's entire legislative career.

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, said he was saddened to hear of Turner's death.

"His decades of public service—from the halls of the Legislature to Houston City Hall and, most recently, our nation’s Capitol—leave behind a legacy of leadership and advocacy for the people of Houston," Burrows said in a statement. "Our condolences and prayers go out to his family, friends, and the entire Houston community during this difficult time. May he rest in peace."

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2025/03/05/sylvester-turner-texas-houston-dies/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.