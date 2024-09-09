Wheelock to celebrate town's history with Pioneer Days

WHEELOCK, Texas (KRHD) — The Wheelock Civic Association is having their annual 'Pioneer Days' to raise money for their building fund and scholarships, but to also share the rich history of its town with neighbors.



The event will be Saturday, September 14, at the Bloodworth Center in Wheelock, Texas.

There will be a live auction, raffle, car show, and many activities for neighbors to enjoy.

All proceeds benefit the Wheelock Civic Association.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"If you want to come here and you want to see a community, how they work together, this is the place to go," Association Member, Bob Garza said.

Wheelock, Texas, a town full of history and memories.

"We missed being the Republic of the State of Texas by one vote, Austin beat it out," President of the Association, Danny Tarver said.

That has grown smaller over time.

"Wheelock used to be on the map as a town, now it's kind of like as a community," Tarver said.

But the Wheelock Civic Association is hoping its annual community event helps change that.

"Once you come to the Wheelock Community Center, now you get to be part of the community," Garza said.

Danny Tarver, Jean Williams, and Bob Garza are members of the Wheelock Civic Association.

They tell 15ABC that it's essential for neighbors to know where our town came from.

Not just for ourselves.

"If we don't know about our history, then we won't know how to go on with our future if we don't learn from our past," Tarver said.

But for future generations also.

"If we don't, then who's going to teach the kids where they come from? With our history, that's what we're trying to do," Tarver said.

Tarver tells 15ABC he's had family in Wheelock for seven generations, and shared stories that were passed down to him.

"My grandpa was going to school in the old schoolhouse when he finished his senior year in Franklin, because they set the schoolhouse down here in arnklin to become Franklin ISD here," he said.

"There's pictures on the wall of those children."

And tells 15ABC he wants to do the same for his children.

"That's the only way you're going to learn is pass your memories down," he said.

"They're not just memories. they're history."