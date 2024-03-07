What's next for local school districts after pro-school voucher lawmakers are elected

CENTRAL TEXAS — With voters selecting many lawmakers who will vote yes for school vouchers, 25 News reached out to several school districts to see what is next for them.

Gov. Abbott is on a mission to get those who voted against his school choice bill out of office, and those who support him, in office.

Killeen ISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey is worried about school vouchers and the impact it could have on public schools.

“Without any accountability, this could land us in a segregated place and it worries me," Fey said,

She says she’s interested in the greater good for public school.

She isn’t making any plans yet to change things in her district, she’s just hoping the state and voting public are looking out for public schools.

She also wants the same standards across the board.

“If the money goes to private schools, they should have to live by the same standards as far as reporting as schools have to," Fey said.

Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott also opposes school vouchers.

“I have yet to see plan with transparency or academic excellence," Dr. Ott said.



With Hillary Hickland representing his district in Austin, he won’t change his stance on vouchers, but he will also work with Hickland to hopefully come up with a plan.

“It needs to be more than a bumper sticker. It needs to have a plan," Dr. Ott said.

Both superintendents tell 25 News they want to see a detailed plan on how school vouchers would work.