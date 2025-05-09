What’s happening this weekend in Central Texas: Can’t-miss events & activities

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — If you're looking for things to do in Central Texas this weekend, there’s no shortage of events and activities for families, food lovers, and music fans.

Here's a list of events:

Riesel Fair:

The Riesel Fair is back in Waco this week, bringing four days of live music, carnival rides, and family-friendly fun from May 8–11.

China Spring Farmers & Crafters Market: Shoppers can enjoy a taste of the local harvest this Saturday morning at the China Spring Farmers Market, held May 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The weekly market offers fresh produce, homemade baked goods, handcrafted items, and on-site knife and scissor sharpening.

The Yard - Downtown Hillsboro:

A big night of music and giveaways is planned for Saturday, May 10, as Stolen Whiskey: A Chris Stapleton Tribute Band takes the stage live at The Yard from 8 to 11 p.m.

The free, family-friendly outdoor concert will also feature special guests South Sound Revival and a festive atmosphere with food, music, and community fun. During the night, attendees will have the chance to win three light-up flying discs and four light-up hula hoops.

Brazos-Proper Texas Kitchen Hosts Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet:

Celebrate Mom this Sunday with a special brunch at Brazos—Proper Texas Kitchen. The buffet offers mouthwatering dishes just in time for Mother’s Day.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 11 and features made-to-order eggs and omelets, a fresh Farmer’s Table salad bar, and Chef Angelek’s signature Grand Dessert Station. It’s a culinary experience designed to show appreciation for moms with every bite.

Click here for more details.

The Farmers' Market in Brazos County:

The Farmers' Market in Brazos County, located at 500 North Main Street in Historic Downtown Bryan, allows local farmers to connect directly with consumers from the Brazos Valley. Held every Saturday, the market aims to build community in an urban setting while promoting public education on regional farming, gardening, and food preparation. Visitors can expect fresh produce, handmade good,s and the opportunity to learn more about sustainable local agriculture.

Clickhere for more details.