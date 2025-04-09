‘Whatever we need to do’: New Texas bill could require sheriffs to assist ICE in immigration crackdowns

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — As immigration crackdowns intensify across the United States, Texas Senate Bill 8 has been proposed. It would require sheriffs in counties with more than 100,000 residents to assist federal immigration officers in targeting individuals involved in criminal activity who are in the U.S. illegally.

For years, local sheriffs have had the option to enter into agreements with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) through the 287-G program, a federal initiative that allows local law enforcement to assist with immigration enforcement. However, under this new bill, the program would become mandatory for larger counties, including McLennan, Bell, and Brazos.

In a statement to 25 News, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said they have already been taking the steps to be a part of the 287(g) program.

“We have met with ICE to review the program and the options that work best for McLennan County and are in the process of becoming a participant. The bill would not affect our operations.”

Lampasas County Sheriff David Parker previously worked for ICE, giving him the background to know how the law would impact both local and federal law enforcement agencies.

“Whether it be immigration, drug enforcement, ATF, FBI – whatever they need to do – we are willing to help out in Lampasas County,” Parker said. “Whatever we need to do to keep our communities safe.”

“It’s not to deputize locals to be immigration officers, it’s more to assist the immigration agents to do their job more effectively.”

The 287(g) program consists of three modules: jail enforcement, task force, and warrant service officer. Parker indicated that Lampasas County would likely sign up for the warrant module.

“That aids ICE in the manpower issues, versus having to send an ICE agent to come and serve a warrant that takes 2 to 3 minutes, 5 minutes at the most,” Parker said.

“They [ICE] are trying to keep all of their officers out enforcing immigration law rather than coming to the jail to serve warrants.”

Senate Bill 8 also proposes a $20 million fund for counties with populations under one million, like Lampasas, to help cover the costs of participating in the 287(g) program.

The bill passed the Texas Senate by a vote of 20 to 11 and will now move to the House for further consideration. If it passes, counties that refuse to comply with the new requirements could face lawsuits from the Texas Attorney General’s office.

“It’s all going to be working together to keep our communities safe – that’s the whole goal of this – keeping our citizens of Lampasas County and the United States safe,” he said.

