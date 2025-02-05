What upgrades at Waco's USPS sorting facility mean for your package deliveries

WACO TEXAS (KXXV) — Waco's USPS Sorting and Delivery facility upgrades and new vehicles could help your package be delivered more quickly. This is part of the 10-year Delivering for America plan.



Waco's USPS sorting and delivery facility can receive more than 20,000 packages daily.

The main goal is to provide better facilities for employees.

For more information on the Delivering for America 10-year plan, click here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT: The sound of baby birds is not something you expect to hear among the hustle and bustle of a USPS sorting and delivery facility, but this carton of baby birds is one of 20 to 30 thousand packages that could circulate through the Waco location—each day.

Thanks to recent upgrades at facilities and more across the country at an investment of $40 billion, packages like these could reach their destination faster.

"They're going to see different vehicles out there, upgraded vehicles," USPS Implementation Specialist Matthew Staley said.

One of the significant improvements customers will see is new electric trucks. These trucks can carry more packages— making fewer trips. Along with processing packages faster with new sorting machines.

Staley has worked for USPS for 32 years, and it's his first time seeing upgrades at these facilities.

He added, "New equipment, cases, stools, lights, lighting, everything in the building is upgraded."

He tells 25 News that these changes are not just for customers but also to provide better facilities for employees and hopefully help them be more competitive in the shipping world.

"Everything in a facility that was 30 years old has probably never been done before."

