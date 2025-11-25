TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — From simply tugging on your car door handle in a shopping center to what’s known as "jugging" — when criminals follow you from the bank or ATM to shopping centers eyeing your cash — police said these types of crimes usually spike during the holidays.

What is 'jugging' and other thefts that spike during the holidays

The Temple Police Department said these were the holiday crimes reported from November 24, 2024 to January 1, 2025.



11 package thefts

2 mail thefts

7 phone, email, or internet scams

24 burglary of a motor vehicle

Temple Police said, a large portion of the vehicles that are reported as burglarized were left unlocked.

“That’s probably the best mindset that shoppers can have is somebody is always watching you so just be mindful of that" said TPD Officer Cody Close.

Recommendations from TPD:



Don’t leave valuables in your vehicle.

Be mindful where you place your purse when shopping around a store

If you order something expensive have it shipped to a secure location such as your office, or a package collection point

If you plan on purchasing high value items make it your last stop so you can head home and avoid going out to eat or making multiple stops after shopping

If you pull money out at the bank take it straight home and put it in a secure area before continuing your shopping

Officer Close encourages victims to report these crimes to law enforcement when they happen but said it can be challenging to recover your stolen items and here's why.

She said, “depending on where the individual parks their vehicle or where the thefts occur there may not even be video of it and if we don’t have a suspect description or vehicle description.”

TPD made a Facebook post about holiday scams earlier this month.

If you're traveling this holiday season, don't forget officers can check in on you home while you're away.

Temple police are offering up Holiday Watch Hours.

This is a year-round House Watch program for residents who will be away.

Officers will conduct extra patrols to check on your property while you’re gone.

To schedule your free House Watch before going out of town call 254-298-5500 or come by the PD lobby and fill out a form.

Follow Bobby on social media!