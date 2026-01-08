TEA announces conservator for Connally ISD

LACY LAKEVIEW, Tx (KXXV) — The TEA has announced the appointment of a conservator, Andrew Kim, for Connally ISD following the district not meeting state testing standards.

“Drawing on more than 20 years of experience as an educator, including as a superintendent in Texas, I have a deep respect for the people who do this work every day. The work ahead will focus on partnering with district leadership to strengthen academics and keep Connally ISD students, teachers and staff at the center of every decision" said Kim.

Below is background information sent over to 25News from the TEA on Thursday.

Current TEA Co-Conservator in Socorro ISD. In this role, Mr. Kim works with the district’s superintendent and board of trustees to address and correct longstanding financial challenges.

Former Superintendent of Comal ISD (2012 – 2022)

Former Superintendent of Manor ISD (2005-2012)

Director of Research and Development, Texas Behavioral Science and Policy Institute at the University of Texas at Austin (2022-Present)

Appointed Chair of Texas Commission on Next Generation Assessments and Accountability

Appointed to Texas School Safety Center

Appointed to State Board for Educator Certification



