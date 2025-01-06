What is Dia de los Reyes and what is the Rosca

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Christmas might be over, but the holiday season is not over for many Mexican families. For more than 13 year Jimenez Bakery on Dutton Avenue in Waco has kept a Mexican tradition known as Dia de los Reyes alive.



Dia de los Reyes translates to Three Kings’ Day. It’s meant to honor the three wise men who brought baby Jesus gifts after his birth.

Jimenez Bakery prepares hundreds of Rosca de Reyes cakes for January 6th.

The special day has different meanings but whoever finds the hidden baby Jesus figure inside the cake must host family and friends on February 2nd for Dia de la Candelaria.

“Dia de los Reyes is a celebration that takes place on January the 6th,” Jimenez Bakery employee, Karen Rivera said.

It’s a longtime Mexican tradition.

“What we normally do is get together with family and friends and buy a Rosca,” Rivera said.

Jimenez Bakery has brought the Rosca De Reyes into Central Texas homes for over 13 years.

“The circular rosca represents the endless love of God to us,” Rivera said

The rosca also represents a crown, and the different colors on the cake, icing, and dried fruit are there to represent the jewels.

But the piece that creates all the anticipation, is the baby Jesus figure inside.

“If you get baby Jesus, it represents that you are blessed,” Rivera said.

The person or people who receive the piece with the figurine get to host Dia de la Candelaria on February 2nd.

“When you get it, it is your turn to prepare tamales on Dia de la Candelaria,” Rivera said.

The day has a couple of different meanings, but on that day, you’re the one who has to host a party, and it’s a celebration that creates memories that last a lifetime.

“I’m not with my family, but it is very, very emotional that people stick with this tradition even though we’re not in our original countries,” Rivera said.

