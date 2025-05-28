'We're feeling vulnerable': Leon County residents on edge after string of car break-ins

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A string of vehicle thefts in Leon County is leaving a massive impact on neighbors.



Someone is breaking into neighbors' vehicles between Farm to Market Road 831 and 1511 in Leon County.

15 ABC spoke with Buck Hill and Kim Henigan — two of the latest victims to this crime.

spoke with Buck Hill and Kim Henigan — two of the latest victims to this crime. Hill and Henigan share their experiences and thoughts on this situation.

If you or someone you know becomes a victim of this crime, please contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office at (903)-536-2749.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

15ABC asked Leon County resident, Buck Hill what his reaction was when he found out his car was broken into.

Ezekiel Ramirez A 'private property' sign in front of Buck Hill's home.

"It's just like a big family out here from what i see and then you have people coming in like that and then now we're feeling vulnerable."

Someone is breaking into neighbors vehicles in between Farm to Market Road 831 and 1511.

Ezekiel Ramirez Someone is breaking into neighbors vehicles in between Farm to Market Road 831 and 1511.

"They unlocked it, and they went through, there was about $230 in the center console in case I needed cash, but now there's no money in this car," Hill said.

"They took the couple of dollars I had in there, and then they took everything out of the back," he added.

Ezekiel Ramirez Buck Hill explains his experiences with the recent vehicle thefts.

"My husband discovered that the console was open, and the contents of the console had been laying in, laid in the seat and he called me, asked me if I had done it, and I said no and of course, we kind of connected that to the fact that other vehicles have been broken into," Leon County resident, Kim Henigan said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Kim Henigan explains her experience with the recent car break-ins.

These break-ins are leaving the community frustrated and concerned.

"We've been here 23 years and we've never had anyone do anything, and so I was pretty upset," Henigan said.

"You just feel vulnerable now. You don't know where you're safe anywhere, you know," Hill said.

Kim Henigan talked with 15 ABC and said she isn't surprised to see this unfolding so close to home.

"It's the time that we live in right now. People are just, you know, they're thugs. They don't want to work for something, they just go steal it and pawn it or whatever."

Ezekiel Ramirez Kim Henigan explains her thoughts about the recent car break-ins with 15ABC.

And Buck Hill tells 15 ABC he hopes the thieves don't come back...because it might not end well for them—

"We have guns everywhere out here, and these people aren't afraid to use them, and these are farmers. They're going to protect their land, but they would rather not hurt anybody."

Ezekiel Ramirez Buck Hill shares his thoughts about the recent car break-ins with 15ABC.

"We should be able to live the way we want to without having to worry people off our property. They should actually know better than to come on someone else's property anyhow," he said.