Wellborn officials urge water conservation as summer months begin

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Wellborn Special Utility District is asking neighbors to conserve water during the summer months.



Wellborn Special Utility District has issued the voluntarily stage 1 watering schedule on June 1.

With more than 10,000 customers and a growing population, the district said the system needs support to keep up.

Wellborn's general manager spoke with 15 ABC and said that cooperation will prevent bigger issues down the line.

Officials will enforce stage 2 watering schedule if conditions worsen.

"It's a good thing when you've got to have them, I just, I'm not sure Wellborn water is really prepared for the way summers are going to be for a while anyway," Wellborn resident William Wantuck said.

Summer is the time most residents begin to ramp up their water use.

"The average water usage is somewhere around 5 to 7000 gallons, but people who have lawn irrigation, their average water usage is up in between 40 and 100,000 gallons a month," Wellborn Special Utility District General Manager, Campbell Young said.

That's why the Wellborn Special Utility District is asking neighbors to begin conserving water.

"On June 1 of every year, we go into our stage one, watering schedule. It's a voluntary schedule, 3 days a week," Young said.

"I always try to abide by the water restrictions because I understand how important a natural resource water is," Wellborn resident John Morrison said.

Neighbors like John Morrison and William Wantuck tell 15 ABC they're willing to conserve, but they hope long-term solutions are on the way.

"I don't think a date-based water restriction is necessary. I think it needs to be based on the amount of rain we've received and the consumption that's occurring," Morrison said.

"I think they need to look at some alternatives, too," Wantuck said. "I mean, do they have enough wells? Do they have enough water rights for this area, that kind of stuff. Just, you know, it's planning. It's strategizing long-term."

But, Wellborn's general manager told 15 ABC neighbors that cooperation will prevent bigger issues down the line.

"We have to keep the system stable, and we have to keep it from draining out every day, so we have to have something in place to keep that from happening."