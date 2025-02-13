‘Weight off my shoulders’: Texas State Technical College student awarded $10K scholarship from Waco family

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Jasmine Olivar, a second-semester Industrial Systems student at Texas State Technical College’s Waco campus, was recently named one of the first recipients of a scholarship established in 2023 by a longtime Waco family.

Olivar received the David and Valerie Fallas Scholarship, which grants $5,000 for her first semester and another $5,000 for her third semester.

The $1 million scholarship was created to support students in the Industrial Systems and Robotics and Industrial Controls Technology programs at the Waco campus.

Olivar, who originally planned to earn a certificate in Industrial Systems, decided to pursue an associate degree after learning she had received the scholarship.

"It was a Friday morning before my 8 a.m. class, and I was like, 'Oh, I need to check my emails really quickly sitting in my car.' I opened my emails and I had an email that was like, 'Hey, Jasmine. You got $10,000.' I was like, 'Yeah, ok, casual,'" she said.

Olivar is now pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Industrial Systems with a Mechanical Specialization. She graduated from Gatesville High School, where she was involved in theater, active in the National Honor Society, and did graphic design.

While she initially considered studying Digital Media Design, Olivar chose Industrial Systems due to the program’s money-back guarantee and the hands-on nature of the classes.

“It's definitely – it was a huge weight off my shoulders. Very anxiety-related, because that’s now something I for sure don’t have to worry about, because roughly the sticker price for an associate for this program is at least about $13,000. $10,000 covers about 90% of that,” she said, reflecting on the financial relief the scholarship provides.

Olivar has already gained valuable skills, including using a multimeter, operating a lathe, reading blueprints, and basic welding. During the spring semester, she will take courses on compressors, hydraulics, motor controls, piping standards, and pumps.

"It’s just interesting. I enjoy it, it’s a new skill, and that’s always interesting to learn. It’s interesting to see how things work. It’s a very industrial type of thing," Olivar said.

In addition to her coursework, Olivar plans to attend job fair events on the Waco campus to learn about what companies are seeking in future employees. She added that her instructors are supportive and encouraging in helping students with their job searches.

