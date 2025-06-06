Weekend roundup: Dr Pepper Museum hosts soda collectibles market, plus wrestling and BBQ fundraisers

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Weekend events: Dr Pepper Museum hosts soda collectible market, wrestling fundraiser and BBQ event.

DR PEPPER MUSEUM: The Dr Pepper Museum in Waco is hosting a Soda Collectible Vendor Market this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering visitors a chance to find vintage memorabilia.

The event will feature various soda collectibles and memorabilia for enthusiasts and collectors alike.

BRAZOS VALLEY: Saturday evening, you can support the United Way of the Brazos Valley at the "Fight to Unite 4" event. The fundraiser will feature matches with seasoned wrestlers at the Brazos Valley Boys and Girls Clubs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ELM MOTT: On Sunday, the "Brewing and Queing" barbecue fundraiser takes place at the American Legion in Elm Mott. The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. and will include food, music, and a raffle.

