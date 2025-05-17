'We were defeated': Brazos County youth league seeks community support after trailer theft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Victory Sports, a local Brazos County nonprofit, reported someone stole their trailer last Friday afternoon outside of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.



Surveillance footage shows a black Cadillac Escalade driving off with the trailer, with more than $19,000 worth of equipment inside, including a public address system, two generators, some landscaping equipment, and more.

Neighbors in our community have already donated more than $12,000 to help replace the stolen equipment.

The College Station Police Department is still looking for the people who stole the trailer.

To donate to help replace the stolen equipment, click here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Just think seeing the kids come together, many of them in the huddles beforehand, you know, we're talking about, like, why would someone do this? Why would they take our things?," Victory Sports Youth Director, Robyn Romansky said.

A local catholic youth sports league is asking for prayers in the name of justice.

Ezekiel Ramirez A picture of the trailer that was stolen.

"We were defeated. We felt, you know, a little down and frustrated about it," Romansky said.

Victory Sports, a local Brazos County nonprofit, reported someone stole their trailer last Friday afternoon outside of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

Ezekiel Ramirez The entrance to St. Thomas Catholic Church.

"We left at 11:30, got out of mass a little before 1, and called Anna and said, 'hey, did y'all move the trailer?' And Anna said, 'oh no, it's stolen'," Romansky said.

Surveillance footage shows a black Cadillac Escalade driving off with the trailer.

Ezekiel Ramirez Victory Sports Youth Director, Robyn Romasky shows 15ABC the surveillance footage of the theft.

Romansky tells15 ABC that more than $19,000 worth of equipment was inside.

"The surveillance video shows them parking a few spots down and then getting a little closer and then pulling right up in front of it, and I mean, they had it hooked up to their Cadillac Escalade in no time and then they drove out this way. Unfortunately, yep. Just right out that direction."

Ezekiel Ramirez Surveillance footage of a black Cadillac Escalade driving off with the trailer.

But she tells15 ABC this experience hasn't been all bad.

"Honestly, it was an opportunity for us to come together as a community," Romansky said.

"Yes, it was a setback, but honestly, an opportunity for God to bring goodness out of such an unfortunate situation, you know?," she said.

15 ABC asked Romansky if she had any final message she wanted to say to the thieves.

Ezekiel Ramirez Victory Sports Youth Director, Robyn Romansky shares her thoughts over the recent theft.

"I would just say, we're praying for you. God loves you and his goal for your life is to live it so that you're reunited with him for all eternity, and it's not too late, you know, to return whatever is still left," Romansky replied.