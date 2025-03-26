'We are still here': NWS, NOAA layoffs won’t hinder efforts to keep Central Texans safe

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — From flooding and hail to tornadoes and wildfires, Central Texas communities are no stranger to severe weather. Staying informed is crucial to keeping residents safe when these events strike.

Tom Bradshaw, the meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, said their goal is clear: keeping the public informed to make life-saving decisions.

“We get information out to the public to help the public make good weather and water-related decisions that not only save lives, but certainly, hopefully, save the property and minimize loss,” Bradshaw said.

But as severe weather impacts Central Texas, the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are bracing for major cuts — these two agencies monitor everything from weather patterns to ocean conditions and provide crucial data to the public.

Bradshaw emphasized that despite these cuts, the weather service's operations will continue to support local communities.

“I want North and Central Texas to understand that we are certainly still here, we’re very committed, we’re very dedicated to monitoring the weather 24/7, and to issuing the best possible warnings we can,” he said.

“We provide the best possible forecast information going out 7 to 10 days in advance that will help folks understand the threats being heightened and know how to make plans to be safe.”

Bradshaw also highlighted that the NWS Dallas/Fort Worth has been focused on training programs and new graphics to improve communication with the community. The agency is also reaching out to counties to ensure vital information is distributed efficiently.

Despite concerns over staffing cuts, Bradshaw reassured the public that the NWS Dallas/Fort Worth is staffed with the expertise and resources to keep residents safe.

“The jury’s still out, but we are prepared for either a quiet, relatively benign spring, or we are certainly prepared for a very active spring as well,” he said. “Either way, we’re going to be on top of it.”

In early March, nearly 600 people were laid off between the National Weather Service and NOAA. More layoffs are expected.

