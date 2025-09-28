LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — For years, a certain stretch of Sulphur Creek in Lampasas had been known as a problem spot.

Watch the full story here:

'We are not done': Lampasas’ Sulphur Creek cleanup to press on after July floods

“A horrible, horrible mess. There were several trailers, there was a place where they've been dumping garbage for years that nobody was aware of because it was so overgrown. There were two different shelters built there that the homeless were living in,” said Michael Irvin with Forward Lampasas.

The group has spent the past year trying to change that reputation by clearing debris, cutting back brush, and opening the area for public use.

“Our concern was that it would destroy the banks. We didn't know what we were gonna wind up with,” Irvin said, describing the impact of the flood.

Neighbors who had recently cleaned up the space returned to find new piles of trash left behind by the July floods.

Despite the setback, Forward Lampasas plans to continue pursuing its vision of connecting the creek to nearby parks and trails.

“We eventually want to take this creek trail, connected to a park called Cooper Springs, that connects to a park, an art park, that connects back to the Santa Fe area, where the Santa Fe Railway used to be, which connects to the square downtown. It's hard to say exactly what the impact is gonna be, but I'm gonna say it's gonna be really great,” Irvin said.

Forward Lampasas is planning a community work day to help clear remaining flood debris. No date has been set.

