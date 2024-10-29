'We all have to work together to make things better': Brazos County seeks new emergency management coordinator

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — While Brazos County is looking for a new emergency management coordinator, Jason Ware has stepped in to fill the position.



The last emergency management coordinator resigned after only a month.

The emergency management coordinator is responsible for planning and managing responses to emergencies and disasters.

Jason Ware has been involved with public safety for 25 years.

To enroll in the emergency notification system, click here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I've been in public safety now for almost 24 years, 25 years if you will, and I've been very passionate about public safety," Interim Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Ware said.

Meet Jason Ware, the Interim Emergency Management Coordinator for Brazos County.

"The whole planning that goes into everything interests me because if you don't have a plan in place, then you ensure chaos when it happens, so having those good plans in place keeps that chaos from being too bad," Ware said.

The interim position ensures the county always has someone ready to fill in.

So when the last emergency management coordinator resigned just one month after stepping into the position, Ware was prepared.

"We all have to work together to make things better, bigger and better for the county," Ware said.

The emergency management coordinator is responsible for planning and managing responses to emergencies and disasters.

"Everything from severe weather events to, you know, heaven forbid terrorist incident type of stuff," Ware said.

While working with first responders to ensure public safety.

"When you have an emergency management coordinator in place, it allows all that collaboration, all that planning to move forward and to work well in times of need," Ware said.

Ware told 15ABC he took on this position to bring the community together and make the county a safer place for our neighbors in the community.

"People kind of pick on us about saying, well, I do it for my community, well, that's exactly what we do, that's exactly why we do it," Ware said. "We serve our community, and above all, that is the safety of our community, and the safety of our state is very important to us."