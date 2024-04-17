Water Safety: Things to remember and how to stay safe while you're out on the water

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — As the weather begins to heat up, you'll begin to see more people on the water. As you head out onto lakes and rivers, safety should be a top priority.



By law, children 13 and under must wear a life jacket while on any watercraft — that includes canoes, kayaks, paddling, and boats. For anyone older, it’s not required, but you do need to have one accessible.

“As the season gets warmer, we will see more and more increased traffic on the waterways, — a lot of that is paddle craft, kayaks, canoes, paddle boards,” said Captain Shawn Nixon with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department.

If you're one of those lucky ducks enjoying nice weather out on the water...

Owner of Pura Vida Paddle, Erin Ward, says something else to keep in mind while on the water, is to paddle against the wind.

“A lot of people get out there and they just let the wind take them away and they don’t realize they have to paddle back," Ward said.

"I make it very clear to them, to be aware of you’re surroundings, the wind, and always go against it first."

“Anybody that is out there, if you see kayakers, if you see people on the water — slow your boat down, because your wakes are going to affect them."

It's important to wear life vests, to be aware of your surroundings, but lastly — it’s important to stay responsible and sober while on the water.

“It is legal to have alcohol in the boat, but it is also illegal to drive a boat intoxicated just like on the roadway," Captain Nixon said.

"Boating while intoxicated is an arrestable offense, so make sure you have a designated driver for your boat if your out on the water ways."

Penalties for boating while intoxicated can range from fines of $2,000 to $10,000 — for a first-offense Class B misdemeanor, the accused may face a fine of up to $2,000, 180 days in jail, and even a driver's license suspension of six months to a year.

If you see an alligator, you should do your best to keep a good distance between you and them, but they’re not interested in humans, so it’s a good idea to just keep paddling.

Pura Vida Paddle is located in Brazos Park East. They are open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. — you can book online or walk up.