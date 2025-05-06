Watch Now
WATCH: Severe storms threaten Central Texas with hail, wind, and tornado risk

UPDATE 9:49 a.m.

Another round of severe weather is expected across Central Texas today, bringing the potential for hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes, according to meteorologists.

The greatest threat is forecast southeast of the Waco-Temple-Killeen area, where storm dynamics are more favorable. The Brazos Valley faces the highest risk for tornado activity.

Storms are expected to weaken later this evening, with calmer conditions returning and more stable weather anticipated heading into the weekend.

