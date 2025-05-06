Search continues for 10-year-old girl swept away by floodwaters in Brenham

BRENHAM, Texas (KXXV) — Search and rescue teams are continuing efforts to locate a 10-year-old girl who was swept away by fast-rising floodwaters Monday evening near Fireman’s Park, according to Brenham fire officials.

The girl had been walking home from school in the rain with her sister when the water level suddenly surged. As the two crossed a bridge, water splashed over the side and swept the girl into the creek.

A nearby man attempted to pull her from the water but was overpowered by the current. A Brenham police officer also entered the creek to assist but was unable to reach her.

“This was a quickly rising creek that nobody could have seen coming,” said Melinda Gordon with the City of Brenham. “Walking home by the creek was normal for her—this wasn’t an unusual route.”

Search and rescue operations began Monday night and included coordination with more than a dozen local and regional agencies. A six-person swift water rescue team from Conroe was dispatched to assist.

Despite heavy overnight rain, land-based crews searched through the night but scaled back until conditions improved. Officials said efforts would resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday once it is safe to continue.