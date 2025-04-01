Brenham earns tourism-friendly Texas certification, boosting local economy

BRENHAM, Texas (KRHD) — Governor Greg Abbott recognized the City of Brenham for earning the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation from Travel Texas.

Brenham received the recognition in the program’s first year after completing a rigorous certification process. The designation underscores Visit Brenham’s dedication to boosting tourism as an economic driver, generating jobs, and drawing visitors from across the country and beyond.

“Tourism plays a crucial role in both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” Abbott said. “With an annual economic impact exceeding $193 billion and 1.3 million jobs supported statewide, I encourage communities to pursue this designation to expand tourism and job opportunities.”

Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell praised Brenham’s charm, citing its scenic rolling hills, historic landmarks, and vibrant cultural scene.

“From stunning bluebonnet-covered landscapes in the spring to year-round attractions like boutique shopping, Blue Bell Creameries tours, wineries, and craft breweries, Brenham is a top-tier destination,” Fennell said.

State leaders, including Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst and Rep. Trey Wharton, celebrated the recognition, emphasizing Brenham’s rich history and the economic advantages of tourism.

