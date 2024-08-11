Waco Under 40 award honors young local leaders in our community

WACO, Texas (KXXV — The goal of the Waco Under 40 program is to call on the community to nominate local leaders under the age of 40 and encouraging young citizens of Waco to become the future leaders Waco needs.



The 13 honorees will be recognized recognized at the Waco Under 40 Celebration scheduled for Thursday, November 7 at 5 p.m. at Bird Kultgen Ford.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"To see my name up there with several others in this community that I really highly respect and admire, there is a little bit of imposter syndrome i think when you go, what, really me?," Marissa Maguire said.

AC Hotel Waco Downtown General Manager Marissa Maguire is an honorees for the Greater Waco Chamber's 'Waco Under 40' award this year.

"It was very affirming that I've come into this community. I feel like I've been very welcomed to the community and that the contributions that I have been able to make, that people notice that and that's really special to me."

The goal of the Waco Under 40 program is to call on the community to nominate local leaders under the age of 40, while encouraging younger residents to become future leaders in Waco.

"I want to see them continue to pour into our youth. for me, it's all about the youth, starting from the bottom up because ultimately they are going to be our future leaders," Cameron Gomez said.

A Waco Under 40 honoree from last year, local realtor Cameron Gomez says he's inspired to pour into our community.

Gomez tells me his passion for giving back comes from deep within himself.

"I didn't have the best childhood growing up and so just knowing that and the goals that i have for myself both short term and long term, that i need to be available, i need to continue to set little goals to set these milestones and knock them out of the park," Cameron Gomez said.

GM at Bird Kultgen Ford Mark Stewart has been a part of Waco Under 40 since it was first presented in 2019.

He tells me the honorees work tirelessly for their community.

"They have a quality of giving back, selfless, humility that is just off the charts. They not only are good at what they do everyday, which is typically their job, but they also find other ways in the community to give back," Mark Stewart said.

