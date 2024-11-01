Waco Transit System offering free rides for voters on Election Day

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco Transit System will offer free rides on all fixed routes on Election day for those who present their valid voter registration card or "I Voted" sticker.



Routes will be posted on the Ride Systems app or the city of Waco webpage

Waco Transit gets around 800,000 people each year and more than 2,000 people each day across all services

“Some people are motivated to vote because it’s their birthright, but some people think of it as a chore," Baylor student Ariel Canton said.

"I feel as though they won’t come if they don’t have rides here.”

Baylor Freshman Ariel Canton voted early for the first time on Friday — Ariel was able to drive herself to the polls, but she tells me many college students don’t have cars and rely on other types of transportation.

"I think it's really nice because not a lot of college students brought their car because they don't have one or their license so I think it's nice they're offering buses for people," she said.

On Election Day, the Waco Transit System will be offering free rides on all fixed routes when you show your voter registration card or "I Voted" sticker.

"I think we are a very vital part of the community," Charles Parham Jr. said.

Director of Waco Transit System Charles Parham Jr. says the city has provided this service for several years now.

"We want everyone to take the opportunity to vote if they can. If us providing transportation will assist in that process, that's what we will like to do."

You can find routes by looking at the Ride Systems app or the city of Waco webpage to see the nearest polling place.

The buses also have a flag stop system, meaning you can flag down a bus to stop where you need and you don't have to be at a specific location.

Charles says he expects Election Day to be business as usual and does not expect any delays.

