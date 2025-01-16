'Waco takes care of their homeless population': Waco homeless numbers decrease in 2024

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The numbers are in, and the amount of homeless people in the City of Waco has gone down. Neighborhood Reporter Dominique Leh walked around the suspension bridge chatting with some of the neighbors who are without a home about the resources provided to them.



In 2023, the number of people living on the streets was 242. In 2024, that number shrunk by 13.

Waco Homeless Coalition board member Nicole Wiscombe said homelessness across the state is increasing, so seeing the decrease in our community is a result of several factors, like a housing navigator program and a youth homelessness demonstration program.

Some of our community member who are homeless express their gratitude to the City of Waco for offering resources for them. Still, they would appreciate other help to get them started on rent.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Waco takes care of their homeless population,” said Robert, who considers himself homeless.

“There are people in the city that try to help, resources, people that are just neighbors, people that are just walking past, there are people in Waco that try to help,” Heather Simpson said.

“They got a lot of programs that you can go to that help you get an ID, social security, and driver’s license, and they’ll help you get jobs too,” Robert said.

KXXV Waco Homeless

Waco Homeless Coalition board member Nicole Wiscombe said homelessness across the state is increasing, so to see the decrease in our community is a result of several factors.

A housing navigator program, organizations, and nonprofits connect people to employment and training opportunities. It’s also attributed to a youth homelessness demonstration program.

“For youth and young adults who are homeless, it’s because they are part of the LGBTQ plus community, and they have been kicked out of their homes or had different traumas and crises that have gone on related to that,” Wiscombe said.

But for several adults, the cause of homelessness could be mental illness, substance abuse, health issues, but for Heather Simpson, domestic violence is what left her without a roof over her head.

“I was in an abusive relationship for about 5 years, and now I can’t find one, can’t get another one,” said Simpson.

Simpson says what’s keeping her on the street is the lack of affordable rent prices.

“I have problems with paying my down payment, I could afford the rent, but a lot of these landlords want first and last month’s rent 1,121 dollars I’ve got to have that double, I don’t have that double,” she said.

Simpson is grateful for organizations that help with food and other resources, but financially, she says it would be nice to get some extra kindness.

“It would be nice if someone could help me with that down payment, you know, help me get into the apartment, even some landlord who would give people second chances and work with me and work with me on deposits maybe with me somehow so I can get in there and now have to be this way,” Simpson said.

Wiscombe said with the housing crisis, the Homeless Coalition is looking at new innovative ways to improve shared housing, another housing project by Mission Waco has plans to house 300 formerly homeless people in McLennan county.

If you’re wondering how you can help make a difference in these people’s lives, you can become a volunteer at places like the Salvation Army, Caritas of Waco, Mission Waco, My Brother’s Keeper, and The Cove.

You can also donate to those agencies.

If you’re interested in learning more about the efforts towards ending homelessness in Waco-- the Heart of Texas homeless coalition has membership meetings at the end of each month, the coalition also take donations.

heartoftexashomeless.org.

