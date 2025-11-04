Waco students learn voting through classroom election simulation

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Inside a Waco ISD classroom, a government teacher is showing students how their voice matters and why it makes a difference when they cast a ballot.

Learning looks a little different in University High in Mr. Robinson's U.S. Government class.

He's teaching students the roles played in elections with interactive project-based learning — students engage in mock debates and mock elections to help teach them about their civic duty.

"All the students have been assigned to different groups, different roles, some are candidates, campaign workers, some are interest groups, political parties, the media," John Robinson said.

"They're seeing how the president is elected, all the way from a meet and greet, their campaigning, giving speeches, they're answering questions," Robinson said.

The interactive approach is paying off in multiple ways for students.

"We've seen higher test results, we've had better student interaction, we just feel like it's the best and most fun way to learn," Robinson said.

Robinson teaches the students the importance of being informed and casting their ballot in local and state elections.

"They understand being informed, having to show up, and having to actually vote, and if they don't, they're unheard and they're not represented," Robinson said.

Robinson said this is just one way they help prepare the students for real life — and as teachers — their mission is not just to get these kids to graduate — but to prepare them for life.

