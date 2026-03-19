Waco small business resource fair and Mercado to help entrepreneurs

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Small Business Resource Fair and Mercado to help local entrepreneurs start, grow, and expand their businesses. President and CEO of Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Mito Diaz-Espinoza visited 25News to discuss the expo.

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Small Business Resource Fair and Mercado

The event features free and low-cost resources for business owners. Attendees can receive assistance with operations, credit repair, insurance, government contracting, finances, marketing, lending, and legal services.

The resource fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the Mercado Market from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is located at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility at 1020 Elm Avenue in Waco, Texas.

Contact information can be found here.

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